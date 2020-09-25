Added: 25.09.2020 15:13 | 7 views | 0 comments

School pupils, youth activists and communities around the world have turned out for a day of climate strikes, intended to underscore the urgency of the climate crisis even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing and other Covid-19 control measures dampened the protests, but thousands of activists posted on social media and took to the streets to protest against the lack of climate action from world leaders. Strikes were scheduled in at least 3,500 locations around the globe. Fridayâ€™s strikes â€“ some in the form of mostly socially distanced physical marches on the streets, and some purely online meetings â€“ were on a smaller scale and far more subdued than last yearâ€™s...