Iran's Zarif tries to form Russia-China alliance against US



Source: www.rt.com



Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif is trying to entice Russia to become closer to Iran through bilateral relations, Iranian media said on Thursday. He arrived in Moscow to discuss relations with Russia. The goal here is to pave the way for Iran to get around the US embargo and sanctions. Iran seeks to harness Russia and also China to confront "US lawlessness," Tasnim News says in Iran. Zarif praised the "important role of Russia and China in supporting the UN Security Council... More in article.wn.com » Russia, Goa, Iran Tags: Moscow