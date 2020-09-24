ï»¿Thursday, 24 September 2020
Sinaloa Cartel Is 'Not Dead' But 'Thriving' Despite El Chapo Being Jailed In US, Says Expert

In July 2019 Joaquin Guzman Loera - better known as El Chapo - was jailed for 30 years and ordered to forfeit US$12 billion in cash and assets by a court in New York. Who has filled the vacuum since El Chapo was extradited from Mexico in 2017? Mexican authorities said recently seizures of the synthetic opioid fentanyl have risen by 465 percent this year and 46 percent more cocaine has been seized since 2019. But the administration of President Donald Trump has said Mexico must do more to crack down on the production of fentanyl, which is manufactured by the same cartels who smuggle cocaine. The Sinaloa Cartel are probably the most famous Mexican crime syndicate, due to the exploits of El...

