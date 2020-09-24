Added: 24.09.2020 19:25 | 11 views | 0 comments

Four decades ago, on 22 September 1980, a day etched in the collective Iranian consciousness, Iraqi airstrikes took the country by surprise. Eight major Iranian airbases and four military installations were targeted. Iran was a sitting duck. War had come to the newly minted Islamic Republic of Iran, a war which would persist for eight years, culminating in a frenzy of chemical attacks on military as well as civilian targets. Washington was not only aware of this but was also actively assisting Saddam. Iran, being one of the oldest civilizations in the world, being no stranger to politics and war, well aware of the importance of defences, has always kept a well trained and fully equipped...