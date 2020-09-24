Ecuadorian Court Rules to Arrest Ex-Leader Correa in Corruption Case



QUITO (Sputnik) - The National Court of Ecuador has ruled to promptly locate and arrest former President Rafael Correa and 18 other convicts in a corruption case, according to the court's verdict obtained by Sputnik. "To send the relevant official letters to both the head of police and the head of the judicial police for the immediate detection and arrest," the verdict said. Apart from the former leader, arrest warrants are also issued for a number of former ministers, lawmakers and businessmen. In addition, the court demanded that the National Electoral Council be notified of the loss of political rights by all those sentenced to a term equal to imprisonment. Earlier in September, the El... More in article.wn.com » Lawmakers, Corruption, Prison, Police Tags: President