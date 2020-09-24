Added: 23.09.2020 5:43 | 8 views | 0 comments

(CNN)World leaders gathered virtually Tuesday for this week's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with the UN's historic 75th anniversary overshadowed by strongmen leaders, fraying relations and a sense of intensifying international crisis. The summit was forced online this year due to the pandemic and the 14-day quarantine regulations in New York City. Covid-19 loomed heavily over the first day of the event. Instead of meeting in person, UN officials, presidents and prime ministers sent pre-recorded speeches to mark the occasion. US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and a suite of strongmen including China's Xi Jinping, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil's...