Added: 23.09.2020 10:33 | 4 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling With the nation divided among political lines, President Donald Trump wasted no time pressing the case that US schools are indoctrinating children with a left-wing agenda hostile to the nation’s Founding Fathers. The event, which took place on Constitution Day and under a mural depicting the founding fathers, described efforts to educate students about slavery and racism as an insult to the country’s lofty ideals. He promised an executive order to promote the 1776 Committee to “restore patriotic education” and “miracle of America,” and to eliminate the 1619 Project-an initiative which focuses on slavery and the key role of Black people in...