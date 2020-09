Why Are Amnesty International Monitors Not Able to Observe the Assange Hearing?



Earlier this month, the street outside the Old Bailey criminal court in London, where Julian Assange’s extradition hearing has been taking place, was transformed into a carnival. Inside the Old Bailey, the courtroom has turned into a circus. There have been multiple technical difficulties, a COVID-19 scare which temporarily halted proceedings and numerous procedural irregularities including the decision by the presiding judge to withdraw permission for Amnesty International’s fair trial observer to have access to the courtroom. If the outside was a carnival, the inside of the court soon became a circus. -Stefan Simanowitz, Amnesty International Arriving at the court each morning was an... More in article.wn.com » Tags: London