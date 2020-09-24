Why Are Amnesty International Monitors Not Able to Observe the Assange Hearing?



Earlier this month, the street outside the Old Bailey criminal court in London, where Julian Assangeâ€™s extradition hearing has been taking place, was transformed into a carnival. Inside the Old Bailey, the courtroom has turned into a circus. There have been multiple technical difficulties, a COVID-19 scare which temporarily halted proceedings and numerous procedural irregularities including the decision by the presiding judge to withdraw permission for Amnesty Internationalâ€™s fair trial observer to have access to the courtroom. If the outside was a carnival, the inside of the court soon became a circus. -Stefan Simanowitz, Amnesty International