BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's president warned Monday that the crisis-hit country could be going to “hell” if a new government was not formed soon. In a televised address, President Michel Aoun criticized his political allies, the Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal, for insisting on holding on to the Finance Ministry portfolio in any new government and on naming the Shiite ministers in the Cabinet. Their insistence has undermined a French initiative led by President Emmanuel Macron for a Lebanese government of independent specialists that was to be formed by Sept. 15 to enact desperately needed reforms meant to extract the country from a...