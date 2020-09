Added: 21.09.2020 19:08 | 11 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) — The U.S. Justice Department on Monday threatened to revoke federal funding for New York City, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, saying the three liberal cities were allowing anarchy and violence on their streets. "We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance," Attorney General William Barr said in...