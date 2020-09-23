Added: 22.09.2020 7:08 | 11 views | 0 comments

Hong Kong (CNN Business)President Xi Jinping has sent a message to China's private businesses: You can make money, but only if you follow my rules. The ruling Chinese Communist Party this month published an unusually frank set of guidelines that call on its members to "educate private businesspeople to weaponize their minds with [Xi's] socialism ideology." The private sector needs "politically sensible people," the directive said, who will "firmly listen to the party and follow the party." The message comes as the world's second-largest economy continues its fragile recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and tussles with the United States over trade and the future of technology. Bringing...