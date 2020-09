Added: 22.09.2020 11:34 | 19 views | 0 comments

Caracas has denounced the latest US sanctions against Venezuela and Iran as an act of “aggression,” saying such “arrogant” actions cannot prevent the South American country from exercising its right to forge economic relations with Iran or any other state. In a statement released on Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said “this new (American) action against multilateralism confirms that the ruling elite of the United...