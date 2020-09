China's labor program in Tibet has echoes of Xinjiang: Report



China is forcing Tibetan farmers and herders into labor programs similar to those used in troubled Xinjiang, a US research institute alleged Tuesday. The moves risk a "loss of cultural heritage" in the politically sensitive region, the group's report warned. Authorities in Tibet, a predominantly Buddhist area in China's far west, have touted the scheme -- which puts rural workers to task in factories -- as a tool for poverty alleviation.