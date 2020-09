Added: 22.09.2020 12:33 | 21 views | 0 comments

Ankara said on Tuesday the European Union’s decision to impose sanctions on a Turkish firm accused of breaking a UN arms embargo on Libya was evidence of the EU’s “double standards.” The previous day, the EU had frozen the assets of Avrasya Shipping, whose cargo vessel Cirkin was involved in a naval incident between NATO members France and Turkey in June. Brussels has accused the company of using the ship to smuggle weapons to Libya. Ankara denied...