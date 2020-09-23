Added: 22.09.2020 15:15 | 20 views | 0 comments

London (CNN)Faced with a surge in coronavirus cases across the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new measures to combat the virus, including a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars, and restrictions -- enforceable by the police -- on how people can socialize. Johnson issued a plea for those who are able to work from home to do so until the virus is under control -- just weeks after the government launched a high-profile campaign encouraging people to return to their offices and workplaces. And he announced that face masks will be made mandatory for staff in the hospitality and retail sectors, and for passengers in taxis. Masks are already required on public transport, and for...