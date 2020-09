Blast rocks Hezbollah stronghold in south Lebanon



BEIRUT (AP) — An explosion shook a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, sending thick grey smoke billowing over the village, but the cause was not clear. The blast occurred in the southern village of Ain Qana, above the port city of Sidon. There were no immediate reports of casualties.