Added: 22.09.2020 18:28 | 18 views | 0 comments

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) â€” Brazilâ€™s President Jair Bolsonaro defended his administrationâ€™s record protecting the Amazon rainforest, telling the United Nationsâ€™ virtual meeting of global leaders on Tuesday that his country has been wrongly portrayed as an environmental villain. Speaking first in the General Debate of the U.N.'s General Assembly, as is tradition for the Brazilian leader, Bolsonaro said that the South American nationâ€™s agribusiness sector has succeeded in boosting agricultural exports to feed a growing global population, which has made it a target. â€œWe are...