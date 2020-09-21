Added: 21.09.2020 11:28 | 14 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, a “Military Times” poll found Donald Trump leading Hillary Clinton by a two-to-one margin. Four year later, it is a different story. Not only has the president called the generals and Pentagon employees under his command a “bunch of p---ies,” but he referred to those who had died in previous wars as “losers” and “suckers.” (1) But another factor may have made this election different: Joe Biden. No longer “Sleepy Joe,” the Democratic presidential nominee just revealed a deep and abiding resentment towards Trump for calling soldiers like his son losers and suckers, at one point making a fist and...