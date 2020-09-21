Added: 21.09.2020 5:43 | 16 views | 0 comments

Sudan is apparently prepared to join the UAE and Bahrain in normalizing relations with the Israeli regime in return for over $3 billion in economic aid, a new report reveals. A “decisive” meeting is to be held in Abu Dhabi on Monday on a possible normalization agreement between Sudan and Israel, a report by the American news website Axios revealed late Sunday. According to Sudanese sources cited by Axios, an announcement on a normalization agreement with Israel similar to the ones struck with the UAE and Bahrain could be made within days should...