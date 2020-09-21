Added: 19.09.2020 11:20 | 19 views | 0 comments

BANGKOK--Protesters gathered Saturday in Bangkok for the most ambitious rally so far in a pro-democracy campaign that has shaken up the government and Thailand's conservative establishment. Organizers predicted that as many as 50,000 will show up and march over two days in an area of the capital historically associated with political protests, but early turnout was modest as a steady light rain fell. An estimated 10,000 people turned out for the last major rally on Aug. 16, and this time, opposition political parties are expected to join and mobilize supporters from other provinces. Demonstrators ignored a Thursday night plea from Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to cancel the event, which...