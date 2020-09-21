U.N. showdown looms over Iran sanctions



The Trump administration's push to end the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran comes to a head this weekend at the United Nations, where allies and adversaries argue the U.S. effort to restore sanctions is groundless. The U.S. bid to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran -- which Secretary of State Michael Pompeo contends will go into effect Sunday in the middle of the U.N. General Assembly -- deepens a chasm between the U.S. and most other nations. European allies say the U.S. has no right to invoke the accord's "snapback" provision... More in article.wn.com » Iran Tags: EU