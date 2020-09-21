﻿Monday, 21 September 2020
Trump Mulled 'Using' NBA’s Superstar Dennis Rodman as North Korea Envoy

Added: 19.09.2020 15:33 | 28 views | 0 comments

Source: www.dw.com
Source: www.dw.com

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un met several times in the last two years, and so did Dennis Rodman – former NBA player, who first visited North Korea in 2013 as a part "basketball democracy tour”. Donald Trump revealed in his radio interview on Thursday that he once thought about making basketball superstar Dennis Rodman an envoy to North Korea “to get to know” Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un instead of professional diplomats, who he said didn’t have the necessary “chemistry” with the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The comment was made when the Fox Sports Radio host asked Trump whether his conversations with Kim, whom he met three times,...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: AfD party, Democrats, Donald Trump, NBA, President, North Korea, Basketball, Dennis Rodman



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved