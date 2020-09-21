Added: 19.09.2020 15:33 | 28 views | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un met several times in the last two years, and so did Dennis Rodman – former NBA player, who first visited North Korea in 2013 as a part "basketball democracy tour”. Donald Trump revealed in his radio interview on Thursday that he once thought about making basketball superstar Dennis Rodman an envoy to North Korea “to get to know” Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un instead of professional diplomats, who he said didn’t have the necessary “chemistry” with the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The comment was made when the Fox Sports Radio host asked Trump whether his conversations with Kim, whom he met three times,...