ISLAMABAD: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, has said that as many as 20 million more girls may not return to schools even after the Covid-19 crisis is over. Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, the Pakistani Nobel laureate acknowledged that Covid-19 had been "a striking setback to our collective goals", such as educating women, Dawn newspaper reported. "On education alone, 20 million more girls may never go back to...