Virtual edition of UN General Assembly to see record participation of world leaders: Antonio Guterres



The virtual edition of the United Nations General Assembly will see a record number of Heads of State and Government address the high-level week through pre-recorded video statements, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said. This year, for the first time in the UN's 75-year history, Heads of State and Government will not be travelling to New York for the General Assembly session due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have submitted pre-recorded video statements for the various summits and sessions that will be played in the iconic General Assembly hall. The General Debate, which runs from September 22 to 29, will see 119 Heads of State and 54 Heads of Government speak through pre-recorded video...