Leaders of a youth climate strike movement launched by teenage activist Greta Thunberg have said they will return to mass protests – including street actions where possible – this week, as wildfires and other climate threats surge around the planet. “We are going to send a signal we must treat this crisis like a crisis. This is a global emergency,” Ms Thunberg told journalists in an online briefing. The protests will be carried out both on the streets and digitally, “whichever way is safe”, she...