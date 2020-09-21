Added: 20.09.2020 19:02 | 30 views | 0 comments

Tens of thousands of people marched through Minsk on Sunday chanting “go away” on the sixth straight weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, keeping up the pressure on the veteran Belarusian leader to quit. At least 10 people were detained, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted police as saying. Videos shared by local media outlets showed security forces in helmets or masks hauling protesters off the streets. The eastern European country was plunged into turmoil following a presidential election last month that Lukashenko says...