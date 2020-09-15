Death-penalty cases show history of racial disparity, report finds



Added: 15.09.2020 9:17 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: theconversation.com



WASHINGTON â€” Black people have been overrepresented on death rows across the United States and killers of Black people are less likely to face the death penalty than people who kill white people, a new report found. The report from the Death Penalty Information Center is a history lesson in how lynchings and executions have been used in America and how discrimination bleeds into the entire criminal justice system. It traces a line from lynchings of old â€” killings outside the law â€” where Black people were killed in an effort to assert social control during slavery and Jim Crow, and how that eventually translated into state-ordered executions. It comes as the U.S. grapples with... More in article.wn.com » United States, SPA Tags: Washington