Russian opposition leader Navalny able to leave hospital bed



Added: 15.09.2020 10:34 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.yerepouni-news.com



BERLIN — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is able to breathe on his own and briefly leave his hospital bed, his doctors said Monday, while Germany announced that French and Swedish labs have confirmed its findings that he was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite hospital two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20. Germany has demanded that Russia investigate the case, while Moscow has accused the West of trying to smear Russia. Navalny has “successfully been removed from mechanical ventilation” and is able to leave his bed "for short periods of time,” the hospital said. Although... More in article.wn.com » Moscow, Russia, Berlin, Opposition Tags: Germany