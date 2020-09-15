Added: 15.09.2020 12:13 | 9 views | 0 comments

Boris Johnson yesterday defended his controversial plan to allow ministers to tear up the Brexit divorce deal by suggesting the European Union was being unreasonable and failing to negotiate in good faith. The Prime Minister insisted the legislation, which would put the UK in breach of international law by breaking the terms of the treaty signed with Brussels, was a necessary "legal safety net" to protect the relationship between Britain and Northern Ireland. As he sought to quell a growing Tory revolt over the measures, he claimed that passing the legislation would...