Added: 13.09.2020 9:19 | 4 views | 0 comments

The row over Donald Trump’s reported denigration of US soldiers killed fighting for their country as “suckers” and “losers” illuminates a bigger truth about his time as commander-in-chief: he has repeatedly disparaged America’s military leadership and exploited its armed forces for selfish political purposes, at home and abroad. His alleged foul-mouthed contempt for the sacrifices and safety of rank-and-file servicemen and women, and the generals who lead them, matches his breach of faith with military allies around the world. Little better illustrates Trump’s reckless attitude than his response to Iran’s missile strike on a US base in Iraq in January. The attack was in retaliation for his...