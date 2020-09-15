Fighting persists in Afghanistan despite peace talks



DOHA: Afghan government negotiators on Sunday expressed cautious optimism for progress on thorny issues including ceasefires as peace talks with the Taliban were set to enter a more important phase in Doha. A slick opening ceremony on Saturday saw the Afghan government, and allies including the US, call for a ceasefire. However, the Taliban, who have fought a guerilla campaign against both since they were forced from power in 2001, did not mention a truce as they came to the negotiating table. The head of the peace process for the Afghan government, Abdullah Abdullah, suggested the Taliban could offer a ceasefire in exchange for the release of more of their jailed fighters. â€œThis could be... More in article.wn.com » Government, Fire, Taliban Tags: Afghanistan