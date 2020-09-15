Added: 14.09.2020 5:50 | 5 views | 0 comments

(CNN)Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, home exactly six months ago Sunday. Since then, no charges have been brought against any of the three officers involved in the March 13 shooting. Two of the officers remain on the force. A third officer was fired and is appealing to get his job back. A grand jury was empaneled Wednesday to investigate the shooting and eventually decide the fate of the three officers. The grand jury is meeting at an alternate location because of safety concerns due to ongoing protests in Jefferson Square Park, which has been informally renamed as "Breonna...