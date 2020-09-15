Added: 14.09.2020 10:50 | 11 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Critics claim that President Donald Trump’s order to terminate training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege,” or any other training that teaches or suggests otherwise, could not have come at a worse time. According to the Trump administration, this type of “divisive, anti-American propaganda” training “perpetuates misguided views and contributes to racial division.” (1) The order was issued against the backdrop of the ongoing national conversation around police brutality and systematic racism, specifically the debate between law enforcement and advocates for racial justice and supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Slavery and...