David Cameron joins ex-PMs warning against Borisâ€™s Brexit plan



David Cameron said he had â€˜misgivingsâ€™ over Boris Johnsonâ€™s controversial plan to break international law (Picture: Sky News) David Cameron has become the fifth former Prime Minister to criticise Boris Johnsonâ€™s plan to break international law by overriding the Brexit deal. Mr Johnson is facing a tough day in the Commons as MPs debate the controversial legislation, amid growing criticism that it would jeopardise the UKâ€™s standing in the world. The PM is attempting to push through the Internal Market Bill, which ministers insist will ensure barrier-free trade across the UK after the Brexit transition period ends later this year. Several Tory grandees have spoken out against the plan,...