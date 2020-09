Added: 14.09.2020 18:31 | 13 views | 0 comments

Durban - The South African government has assured the US ambassador based in Pretoria that she is safe. The government, through its Department of State Security, was responding to allegations that Lana Marks, the US ambassador, was on the Iranian radar to be killed as part of the Islamic republic's revenge for the January 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian army commander. Politico, an American news portal carried the news about the alleged...