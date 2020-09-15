TWITTER: Mike Pompeo leaked the news of Terry Branstadâ€™s departure in a Twitter post, but gave no reason why the US envoy is leaving his post AP, BEIJING US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad is to step down early next month, ending a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the worldâ€™s two largest economies. Branstad, appointed by US President Donald Trump in 2017, confirmed his decision in a phone call with Trump last week, the US embassy said in a statement yesterday. It...