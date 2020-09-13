Added: 12.09.2020 9:49 | 15 views | 0 comments

London (CNN Business)In the four years that have passed since Britain voted to leave the European Union, business executives have consistently delivered one message to the country's political leaders: Do not under any circumstances crash out of our largest export market without a deal to protect trade. Now, after painstaking negotiations that resulted in an amicable divorce with the European Union earlier this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instigated a confrontation with Brussels that could turn the nightmare "no-deal" scenario for business into reality. The UK government said this week that it intends to break the terms of the divorce agreement that settled the country's departure...