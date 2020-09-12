Afghanistan war: 'Historic' peace talks with Taliban set to begin



Source: www.nybooks.com



These are the first direct talks between the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government. The militants had until now refused to meet the government, calling them powerless and American "puppets". The two sides are aiming for political reconciliation and an end to decades of violence, which began with the 1979 Soviet invasion. The talks were meant to begin in March but were repeatedly delayed by a dispute over the prisoner exchange agreed in the February US-Taliban deal, as well as violence in the country. The separate but linked US-Taliban agreement set out a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces, in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees.