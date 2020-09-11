Added: 11.09.2020 22:19 | 11 views | 0 comments

TOKYO â€” Months before he announced his resignation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set in motion a policy change that could for the first time allow Japanâ€™s military to plan for strikes on land targets in China and other parts of Asia. Japanâ€™s Self Defence Forces are geared toward stopping attackers in the air and the sea. The policy change would direct the military to create a doctrine for targeting enemy sites on land - a mission that would require the purchase of long-range weapons such as cruise missiles. If adopted by the next government, the policy would mark one of the most significant shifts in Japanâ€™s military stance since the end of World War Two. It...