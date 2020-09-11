4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another, seek own trials



MINNEAPOLIS -- Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man's death by pointing fingers at one another. Prosecutors say all four officers should be tried together because the nature of the charges and evidence is similar and "it is impossible to evaluate any individual Defendant's conduct in a vacuum." The former officers are scheduled to appear in court Friday for a hearing on several issues, including the prosecution's request to hold a joint trial. Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Georgia