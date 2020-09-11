Added: 11.09.2020 17:34 | 11 views | 0 comments

On Thursday morning, as deadly wildfires fueled by drought and climate change caused power outages and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes across three Western states, President Trump was tweeting about anything else. New Mexico would not be “GREAT” unless President Trump is reelected, the president warned, and, he claimed, “America’s suburbs” will be “OVERRUN” with protesters and low-income housing projects. Trump attacked political rivals, including President Obama and Mitt Romney. He railed against efforts to send mail-in ballots to potential voters, which he sees as a threat to his electoral chances. The list goes on. Meanwhile, California fire officials reported...