ï»¿Saturday, 12 September 2020
Sole survivor of Kenosha protests shootings speaks out for first time

Milwaukee (CNN)Only one of the three men shot during a night of protests in Kenosha last month survived, and he's still reliving it every day. "That's all I think about," Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, told CNN in an exclusive interview Tuesday. "I play it back in my head, I think about it all the time." The gunshots, the screams and the chaos that followed still play out in his head as if it were August 25 again. "I think about everything all the time," Grosskreutz said. That night, protesters in the Wisconsin city were demanding justice after an officer repeatedly shot Jacob Blake in his back while his children watched from his car. Read More Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is accused in the shooting during...

Tags: Children, UK, EU, Wisconsin, Shootings, Protests, Survivor



