India, China agree to disengage thousands of border troops



The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers agreed their troops should disengage from a tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the cold-desert Ladakh region where the two sides had their deadliest clash in decades in June. An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Source: Associated Press India's S. Jaishankar and China's Wang Yi met in the Russian capital this morning and concurred that "the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side," according to the joint statement issued...