Whose “Anger” Is More Justified In America? White, Black, Or Both?



Added: 11.09.2020 1:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: globoesporte.globo.com



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As Black and White protesters march in the streets across America, sometimes leading to the destruction of property and personal injury, one important issue is how much more grievous are the causes of anger than the consequences. Indeed, some White protesters fear the destruction of their culture and dismantling of America. Black protesters point to centuries of slavery, mob lynching, segregation and voting discrimination, punitive incarceration, and institutionalized racism and violence as seen with the recent shootings of unarmed Black men and women. Anger, consequently, is never without reason. But some reasons are more justified than others.... More in article.wn.com » Women, Shootings Tags: Voting