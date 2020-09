Added: 09.09.2020 16:59 | 9 views | 0 comments

The European Union has requested an extraordinary meeting with British counterparts to discuss the implementation of the agreement to avoid a border on the island of Ireland, expressing deep concerns after Downing Street revealed plans to override the deal. Maroš Šefcovic, a European Commission vice-president who co-chairs the EU-UK joint committee on the implementation and application of the withdrawal agreement, said he had expressed the EU’s “strong concerns” to his counterpart British...