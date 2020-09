Added: 10.09.2020 8:18 | 11 views | 0 comments

Three people have died in a California wildfire which has forced thousands of people to flee their homes. One of the victims was found in a car apparently attempting to flee the fires, California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Draper told reporters. Hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the blaze northeast of San Francisco, fire officials said. The fire has also threatened Paradise, a town devastated just two years ago by the...