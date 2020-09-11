Added: 10.09.2020 11:54 | 15 views | 0 comments

A US homeland security official has filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that he was told to stop filing intelligence assessments on alleged Russian election interference to comply with White House policy. Brian Murphy, who led the department’s office of intelligence and analysis for part of last year, also said he was asked to modify an assessment to make the threat posed by white supremacists appear “less severe” and to include information about violent “leftwing” groups. Mr Murphy said in the complaint submitted on Tuesday that Chad Wolf, acting secretary of homeland security,...