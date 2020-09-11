ï»¿Friday, 11 September 2020
Could unlocking the mystery of the mealworm's gut help solve our plastic crisis?

Added: 10.09.2020 13:32 | 17 views | 0 comments

Source: www.ineffableisland.com
Source: www.ineffableisland.com

(CNN)Can't stomach the plastic pollution that washes up on beaches, kills sea life and makes its way into the food chain? Well mealworms can -- literally. Growing to more than 2cm long, mealworms are the larval stage of the mealworm beetle. Scientists have known for some time now about their ability to eat certain plastics, and researchers are now learning more about what's going on inside mealworms and replicating the process outside them. It takes around 3,000 to 4,000 mealworms about a week to eat one Styrofoam coffee cup, and it's the bacteria living in their guts that break down the plastic, says Anja Malawi Brandon, a PhD candidate at Stanford University researching the subject. When...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Scientists, ISIS, Mac, Bacteria, Cher



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Breast cancer

 

Cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

Football

 

GM

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

Netflix

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Protests

 

PS4

 

Rape

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved