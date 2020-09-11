‘Unprecedented’ number of fires rage across US states



Numerous wildfires are burning in Oregon's forested valleys and along the coast, destroying hundreds of homes and causing mass evacuations. Farther north, flames devoured buildings and huge tracts of land in Washington state. Officials in the US said the number of simultaneous fires and perhaps the damage caused was unprecedented. Several deaths were reported, including a one-year-old boy in Washington state. Oregon governor Kate Brown said communities have been "substantially destroyed" and warned there could be numerous fatalities.