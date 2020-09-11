Added: 10.09.2020 17:39 | 15 views | 0 comments

The European Parliament has formally removed Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi from the "Sakharov Prize community" because of her "acceptance" of state-sponsored crimes against the persecuted Rohingya community in Rakhine state. In a statement released on Thursday, members of he European Parliament (MEPs) said the decision was a response to Suu Kyi's "failure to act and her acceptance of the ongoing crimes against the Rohingya community in Myanmar". "The Sakharov Prize Community connects MEPs, laureates, and civil society to increase cooperation on human rights action in Brussels and internationally," the parliament said, confirming the 75-year-old had been "formally suspended" from...